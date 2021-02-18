Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.84% of Boot Barn worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of BOOT opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.