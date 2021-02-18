Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

