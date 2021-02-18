Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.04. 12,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

