Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in FedNat were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FNHC opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. FedNat Holding has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

