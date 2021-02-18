Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Boston Partners raised its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haynes International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $340.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

