Boston Partners Has $798,000 Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.29% of Civista Bancshares worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIVB stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

