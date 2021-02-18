Boston Partners Sells 24,493 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.