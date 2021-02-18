Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,928,058 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a market cap of £6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

