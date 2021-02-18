Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.75

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 123460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

