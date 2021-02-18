BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0120 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $362.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.85 or 0.00630258 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

