Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) rose 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 10,443,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,475,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The company has a market cap of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boxlight by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.