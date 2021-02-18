Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.48-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.54.

BRC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,906. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

