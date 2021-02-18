Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgestone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.