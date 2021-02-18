Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Posts Earnings Results

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bridgestone updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

Shares of BRDCY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRDCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.