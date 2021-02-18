Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.83.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of BFAM opened at $179.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

