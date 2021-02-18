Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.