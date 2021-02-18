Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities increased their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 7.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a P/E ratio of -63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

