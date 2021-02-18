Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $985.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

