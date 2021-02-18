Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,324 shares of company stock worth $880,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 524,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,890,308. The company has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

