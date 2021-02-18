British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,920 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,734.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,680.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

