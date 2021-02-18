Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $478.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $494.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

