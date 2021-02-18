Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.