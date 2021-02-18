Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $341.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.40 million and the highest is $353.60 million. Cable One reported sales of $318.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080 shares of company stock worth $2,135,054. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded down $39.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,065.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,671. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,062.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,953.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

