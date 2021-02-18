Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.25. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visteon.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

NASDAQ VC traded down $14.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,796. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

