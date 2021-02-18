Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.