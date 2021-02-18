Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $15.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $242.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.20.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 170.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

