Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $271.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.12 million and the highest is $274.40 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 849,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,035. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

