Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortinet by 3.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $166.49.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

