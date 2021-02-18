Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,046,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

