Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $237.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

