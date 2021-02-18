Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.46 Million

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $93.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.40 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $125.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $413.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $360.41 million, with estimates ranging from $310.93 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 228,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

