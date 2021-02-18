Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIST opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

