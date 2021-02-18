Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $78.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.12 million to $80.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $151.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $330.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.12 million to $332.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $417.50 million, with estimates ranging from $398.99 million to $436.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 2,468,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $425.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

