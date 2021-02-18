Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $22.67

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AYLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $20.26 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,551.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.