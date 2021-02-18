Brokerages Set Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target at $19.67

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

