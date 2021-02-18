Brokerages Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $36.00

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $315,788.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,622.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 117,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,634 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 14,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,879. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

