Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) PT at GBX 1,600

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 7,396 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,409.80 ($18.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,394.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,019.68 ($26.39). The stock has a market cap of £57.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

