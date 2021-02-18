Brokerages Set Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Sasol stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Sasol by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

