Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) PT at $1,093.57

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,296.90.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday.

SHOP traded down $32.30 on Friday, reaching $1,392.70. 41,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,221.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,075.27. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.18, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

