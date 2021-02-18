Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 1,349.09

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,349.09 ($17.63).

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,968.50 ($25.72). 607,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,984.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,631.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The Weir Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

