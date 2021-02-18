Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $161.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

