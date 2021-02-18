Brokers Set Expectations for J2 Global, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 423,102 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.