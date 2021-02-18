Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,198.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

