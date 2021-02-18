Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $159.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

