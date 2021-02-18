Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,550 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1,757.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

