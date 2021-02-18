Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

BRKR opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

