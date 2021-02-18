BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Reaches $54.26 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $54.26 million and approximately $4,051.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00851398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030545 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.76 or 0.05071792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

