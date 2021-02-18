CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Shares of CAE opened at C$31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.65. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 813.08.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.9500001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

