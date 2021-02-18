Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $435.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 2950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 385.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

In other Caffyns news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

