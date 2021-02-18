CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CAI International traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 802,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 177,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $735.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

